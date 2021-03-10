Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Celebrating Texas Navasota Style

Examiner photos by The Examiner Crew
Posted in:
News
Over 10,000 people enjoyed music, dancing, food, friends and family in downtown Navasota at the ninth annual Texas Birthday Bash Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6. Headliner Tracy Lawrence was mesmerized when he stepped on stage and saw the amount of people celebrating the birth of Texas. Performers played with more passion after a year of reduced performances due to COVID-19 restrictions. For more photos see page 10 and 11 and the Navasota Examiner Facebook page. Examiner photos by The Examiner Crew

