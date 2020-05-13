Commissioners approve 2020 GC Fair schedule

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, May 6, broadcast live via the Grimes County Court House Facebook page. No public comments were received from citizens and Commissioner Barbara Walker was absent.

Judge Joe Fauth read a statement from the Texas Association of Counties regarding activities and businesses allowed to reopen May 8 following Governor Gregg Abbott’s amended executive orders.

During the past two weeks, testing has doubled and while cases increased, the percentage of positives has decreased from 7.2% to 4.6%, but deaths have increased 36%.

The county’s emergency orders have expired but the governor’s recommendations are being followed.

Fauth said, “In simple terms, if you are concerned about getting out in the public, you don’t think it’s going to be good for your health, please stay home. Only make essential trips or have someone you feel is capable and healthy make those essential trips.”

Fair schedule modified

Commissioners approved the modified schedule for the 2020 Grimes County Fair, May 27-June 5. Grimes County Fair Association president Rodney Floyd said the association had been in constant contact with the court in an effort to manage the safety of the event at the fairgrounds in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of events such as the dance, rodeo and Senior Citizen Day were canceled while others were modified. See related article on page 6.

Floyd said, “We do have plans in place, and plans that can be approved quickly, if we’re limited to 100 people in the facility. We are currently looking for portable sanitization stations as well as wash stations but, unfortunately, rental companies don’t believe they’ll have anything at that time. As far as seating, we’re planning on putting tape in the stands. This will go if Gov. Abbott’s office or this court doesn’t require us to. We believe everybody in Grimes County knows what 6 feet is, but we will if it’s a requirement.”

Regarding champion auction night inside the hall, Floyd said, “If the virus is still a concern or threat to the public, we will make arrangements to hold it outside or possibly postpone it. The biggest goal of the fair will be to get the animals shown. They have an expiration date, unfortunately. The shows are our main priority. The actual auction item can be postponed, and we’ll work around that, if necessary.”

THC emergency grant for courthouse doors

Commissioners approved a Resolution of Support for an $84,000 emergency grant application to the Texas Historical Commission to replace the rotting doors on the courthouse.

Facilities Maintenance/ Project Manager Al Peeler said, “What makes it an emergency is that the doors are solid, and we have a short stoop. It’s 18 ½ inches in width.”

Peeler explained that due to lack of visibility, if someone is exiting the courthouse while someone is entering, the person entering gets knocked off the stoop.

He said, “It happened several times during the election, and it just happened that I was there behind them and I caught them. That’s a liability.”

Peeler said his request should cover the cost of the doors and any unexpected issues during their removal. He estimated 50-85% of the requested funds will be approved and that the door replacement will complete the exterior restoration of the courthouse.

On April 15, commissioners approved a Change Order for $62,714 to move ahead with replacing the solid doors with the more historically accurate glass panel doors that will enhance safety.

Burn ban

The burn ban remains lifted.