Commissioners approve SH 90 access road 3-2

The Grimes County Commissioners Court approved Project Modification Proposal #1909-022R2 in the amount of $334,443 for construction of a county road to provide access from SH 90 to the new Grimes County Justice and Business Center. After lengthy discussion, the motion passed 3-2 at a Regular Meeting Thursday, April 7, with Commissioners David Dobyanski and Chad Mallett and Judge Joe Fauth voting for the motion and Commissioners Phillip Cox and Barbara Walker voting against.

With one entrance already under construction on FM 149 and road construction costs slated to exceed the $295,000 proposed cost, the question of necessity for access from SH 90 was raised by Commissioners Cox and Walker at previous meetings.

Presenting commissioners with several project modification proposals ranging from $469,641 to $334,443, Project Manager Al Peeler described Project Modification Proposal 1909-022 as “the whole shebang. It’s curbs, lighting, fiber conduit, it’s drainage.”

Proposal #1909-022R1 at $389,237 omitted a left turn lane, curbs, and storm drains and $1909-022R2 at $334,443 did not include curbs, storm drains, light poles, and bases.

Possible assistance

Judge Fauth announced the possibility of funding the fiber conduit through the Rescue America Act Plan.

He said, “It’s my understanding from National Association of Counties that Grimes County is designated to get $5.6 million out of that project. We’re going to get half of that direct deposited in our account by the end of May this year and get the other half direct deposited in our account the end of May next year.”

Judge Fauth said the “strings” are supposed to be more relaxed and provide “a lot of money for fiber work activity for rural communities.”

Budget concerns

While commissioners discussed turn lanes, traffic, lights, terms of the land swap agreement, and costs associated with the maintenance/storage building, County Auditor Jessi Murphy focused on the building budget of $12 million and stressed her desire to maintain six months in reserves but to leave no less than four-and-a-half months in reserves.

Commissioner Mallett suggested postponing remodeling the annex until the next fiscal year in order to complete the Justice Center.

Judge Fauth said, “I think we should, as a court, do everything we can to stay close to that $12 million but if we spend it now and save later, I think that’s what we ought to do. We’re building something I think will last 25 to 50 years and we need to be forward looking in how we get it done. Be conservative, but get it done.”

Public comments

There were five comments in favor of constructing the road, including Anderson-Shiro Elementary Principal Marcie Pavlock and Jim Westmoreland.

Describing school traffic on FM 149 as a “congestion nightmare,” Pavlock said, “Knowing that the Justice Center will bring additional traffic to Highway 149, school traffic problems will only multiply as well as safety hazards with more vehicles on the road. I’d like to request for the court to continue plans to construct the second entrance to the Grimes County Justice Center off SH 90.”

Addressing the terms of his land swap with the County and possible forfeiture of the land, Westmoreland said, “The same time the building is complete, I expect the road to be complete or substantially complete.”

Commissioners Court made be viewed in its entirety at www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/CCVideos.

Other court action:

•Approved consent agenda items which included the Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, February monthly report, and budget amendments and/or line-item transfers.

•Recognized the following employees for their years of service: Laura Zaragoza, 30 years; Talitta Coleman, 10 years; Stacey Male, five years.

•Received public comments from Patty Sexton representing the Grimes County Child Welfare Board about Child Abuse Prevention Month.

•Approved a proclamation declaring April 2021 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Grimes County.

•Received public comments from Lauren Carroll Spitznagle, Sexual Assault Resource Center Executive Director.

•Approved a proclamation declaring April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

•Received an update on on-going work at the Grimes County jail and Justice and Business Center.

•Reviewed and signed updated bylaws of the Grimes County Historical Commission.

•Approved participation in the 2021 Annual Survey of Public Employment & Payroll.

•Approved Grimes County Covid-19 Leave Policy. See related article page 3.

•Tabled item related to CivicClerk Software Package for Commissioners Court meeting agenda, minutes, and livestreaming services.

•Approved authorizing Road & Bridge to go out for bids for the annual Asphalt and Emulsions contract.

•Approved adoption of the updated Federal Procurement Policy.

•Approved acceptance of a road construction bond for the Heyman Subdivision in the amount of $171,820.

•Approved a Resolution authorizing the County Judge to execute the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant Agreement with TxDOT. Grimes County was awarded a grant amount of $197,011.

•Approved accepting the deed from Navasota ISD conveying the Stoneham Community Center property to Grimes County.

•Approved revisions to the Surfacing Donation Policy for paving unpaved roads.

•Tabled item related to approval of a letter of credit for the Muirwood Subdivision road security.

•Approved a variance request submitted by Patricia Best to divide a 1.25-acre tract into two parcels but not a second variance request to waive platting requirements which conflicts with state law.

•Received the Road & Bridge report.

Burn ban: The burn ban remains lifted.