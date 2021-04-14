Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Recognizing years of service

Commissioner David Dobyanski presents employees Laura Zaragoza, Talitta Coleman and Stacey Male with awards recognizing their service to Grimes County. LEFT: Laura Zaragoza began her career with Grimes County in 1991 in the judges office but spent most of those 30 years in the District Attorney’s office. MIDDLE: Human Resources Director Talitta Coleman is presented an award for 10 years of service. RIGHT: Texas AgriLife Extension Office Administrative Assistant/Office Manager Stacey Male is recognized for five years of service. Examiner photos by Connie Clements

