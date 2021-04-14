Early voting begins April 19

It is election time again in Grimes County and early voting for the May 1 school and city elections begins Monday, April 19.

Early voting is available April 19 through Tuesday, April 27 from 8 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. There will be extended voting hours from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 27. Election day is Saturday, May 1 and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.

Early Voting Locations

Grimes County Courthouse, 100 South Main Street in Anderson.

Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

Singleton Community Center, 13301 Highway 90 North in Bedias.

Longstreet Community Center, 28691 FM 149 in Richards.

Election Day Locations

(May 1)

Grimes County Annex, 114 West Buffington in Anderson.

Iola Community Center, 7264 Main Street in Iola.

Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Lane in Plantersville.

Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main Street in Bedias.

Richards Volunteer Fire Department, 1136 FM 149 East in Richards.

*Grimes County voters may vote at any open polling location in Grimes County.

Ballot by Mail

The final day to apply for a Ballot by Mail is Tuesday, April 20. Mail-in-ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1.

City of Navasota

The city of Navasota has one contested race in the May 1 election. Grant E. Holt is being challenged by Eustacio Ostigin for the position of City Council, Place No. 5.

Bert Miller is running unopposed for City Council, Place No. 4 and will be declared the winner.

City of Plantersville

The position of Mayor is a contested race for the City of Plantersville. Karen Hale is being challenged by Carolyn Kurten.

There are also four candidates vying for two Alderman positions. Voters can choose to vote for up to two candidates. Those candidates include John A. Greenwood, Kimberley “Kim” Allphin, Otis Greenwood Jr, and Sandra Kuta.

City of Bedias

The City of Bedias doesn’t have a contested race. City Council Members Robert Upchurch and Maurice Belizare are running unopposed and will be declared the winner.

On the ballot for Bedias will be “The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Bedias at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.” Voters can choose to vote for or against.

City of Iola

The City of Iola will also vote on “The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Iola at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.” Voters can choose to vote for or against.

Three candidates are running for three City of Iola Alderperson positions. Sierra Betancourt, Mark Hooper and Sammie Echols will be declared winners and named Alderperson.

Anderson-Shiro CISD

There is one contested race for Anderson-Shiro CISD Board of Trustee, Position No. 5. Rachel Foy is challenging Lonnie Owen.

For Anderson-Shiro CISD Board of Trustee, Position No. 4, Bobby Werner is running unopposed and will be declared the winner.

Richards ISD

Richards ISD will have Proposition A on the ballot. Proposition A is for “The issuance of 6,995,000 of bonds for the construction, improvement, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district and the construction, improvement, renovation, and equipment of athletic facilities in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit at to rate or amount to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; This is a property tax increase.”

The Examiner will publish a special article in the April 21 edition with more information about the Richards ISD Proposition A bond proposal.

For more information on the May 1 Elections or to view a sample ballot, visit https://www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/Elections or call 936-873-4422.