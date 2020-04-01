COVID-19 impacting elections

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the postponement of many elections however, the city of Bedias has opted to move forward with their election scheduled for May 2.

Bedias will have the position of Mayor and Alderperson on the ballot. Current Mayor Gwen Boullion is being opposed by Lisa Meritt.

Four names will appear on the ballot for Alderperson with voters able to vote for up to three. Candidates are Randall Richards, Walter Rogers, Maria Melendez and Ray Curtis.

Early voting will begin April 20, and end April 28. Voting hours are 8 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. Extended voting hours will be available April 20 and April 27 with polling places open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.

Special staffing and voter safety policies will be implemented by Grimes County Elections Administrator Lucy Ybarra. For a complete list of those policies see the related story titled, “Area schools hosting elections,”

Primary Runoffs

The 2020 Primary Election Runoff was the first election to be postponed this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Election day was supposed to be May 26.

Election day will now be Tuesday, July 14, with early voting set to begin Monday, July 6.

City Elections

Three municipalities in Grimes County have opted to postpone their elections that were scheduled for May 2. The cities of Navasota and Iola and the Town of Anderson will now host their elections Tuesday, Nov. 3.