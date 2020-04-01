Gomez linked to multiple thefts

Fingerprinting identified a theft suspect who falsely identified himself to Navasota Police Officers.

Officers were dispatched to Tractor Supply Company, at the 9300 block of Texas State Highway 6 South, Friday, March 30, in response to a theft that had just occurred.

As officers were on their way, the suspect fled in a white Ford Expedition nearly striking witnesses with his vehicle. Officers patrolled the area and several minutes later spotted the suspected vehicle travelling south on Texas State Highway 6.

Navasota Police Officers initiated a traffic stop near Grassy Creek Mobile Home Park. Several stolen items were located inside the vehicle including the items from Tractor Supply Company. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Navasota Police Department for questioning.

The driver identified himself with several false names, but fingerprints eventually revealed his true identity. He was identified as Roberto Gomez, 31, from California. Gomez also had an outstanding warrant in Waller County.

During the interview process and throughout the course of the investigation, officers began to link Gomez to multiple thefts from several businesses in Navasota that occurred in the previous 18 months. Officers also discovered the Ford Expedition Gomez was driving had a fictitious license plate that made him difficult to identify in previous thefts.

Gomez was booked into the Grimes County Jail on 1st Degree robbery charges, which were enhanced due to the current state of disaster declaration, which allows charges to be enhanced one degree.

According to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, Gomez will also be charged with failure to identify-fugitive, displaying fictitious license plate and several theft charges.