Why I Sing

Hello. My name is Alan and I’m a singaholic. Well, not exactly, but I do really love to sing. I’m not saying that I’m particularly good at it, but it brings me great joy. It’s funny how certain things seem different as time goes by, which is certainly the case with me and singing. When I was younger, I always wanted to be able to belt out some of the great tunes that I was hearing on the radio, but I always held back for fear of being judged by my friends. I have no such fear now that I have been singing for a good while and my point of view has changed. Now I just go for it and use what I have come to know as my spiritual gift of song to the glory of God.

I first found my voice at a church music conference in 2002. I didn’t really want to go, but I went anyway at the insistence of my choir director, Judith LaFontaine. At the time I had the notion that singing was just like talking, except only louder and the words were strung together. I came to find out that it is much, much more than that - a whole body experience actually. Things really started to turn around for me when I had a private lesson with one of the vocal coaches at the conference. He was able to get me to not only sing properly, but how to find my true singing voice. That was a life-changing moment, for sure. Thanks, Judith (and God)! You gave me the everlasting gift of music which I treasure to this day.

After the music conference I was like a young athlete, always chomping at the bit to show off my newfound skills. I was in early developmental stages of my craft and as such I needed more coaching and more polish if I were to really get better as a singer. Along came the opportunity to audition for the Brazos Valley Chorale and I swallowed my fear and actually made the cut to join “The Voice of the Brazos Valley.” Rehearsals were on Monday evenings from 7 to 9 o’clock and afterwards I was physically whooped. Singing like that with over 100 other voices around you is a workout, but every week I got a little bit better. Thanks to the director, Jess Wade, I was able to sing in ways I had never imagined. With the Chorale I performed several of the great works in music such as Mozart’s Requiem, Vivaldi’s Gloria, Bach’s Magnificat, and Handel’s Messiah, just to name a few. During each one of those performances there were several times when it felt otherworldly to me – like my mind had left the place where it was and had gone somewhere else – somewhere really wonderful. I don’t think I have ever been closer to God than I was during those heavenly moments.

I sing not only because I can, but because I need to. It’s a part of me and I am a part of it. Those mountaintop moments where my spirit soars are so beautifully blissful that it’s hard to explain. Harley-Davidson riders have a saying, “If I have to explain, you wouldn’t understand”. I feel that same way about singing and my heart aches for the chance to get back together with my church choir members and make some music. Our little choir is quite good, by the way. We have some very talented singers and a superb director who not only brings out the best in all of us, but also puts up with all of our mischievousness. So, thank you Katie for doing what you do and for helping us bring glory to God through our voices.

Saint Augustine is often credited for saying that, “He who sings prays twice” and I truly believe that. I also think that when we are praising God in song the spirit can run high in our souls. I have felt like I was almost weightless while pouring my heart out through song more times than I can count, and I hold those memories very close to my heart. What it gets down to is this… I sing because… well, if I have to explain… you know the rest. Thanks be to God.

Alan Shoalmire is a resident in Grimes County and the owner of Grill Sergeant Hotdogs and submits a column to the Navasota Examiner every other week.