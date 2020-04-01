Faith, hope, charity still abide in Grimes County

Despite the every-man-for-himself attitude that emptied store shelves last week, Grimes County is still a county of faith, hope and charity and concern for the well-being of others. Many of those caring folks came together over spring break under the leadership of Anderson Baptist Church (ABC) to help someone in need through its mission program, Helping Hands of Grimes County.

A God thing

Participant Jennifer Parrott describes the overwhelming response to the Helping Hands project as a “God thing.”

Parrott said, “The goal (of Helping Hands) is to make it the community coming together for people in the community who just need help.”

According to Parrott, while reviewing a much-needed roof replacement for Richards resident and ABC member Shawn Hayes and daughter Rebecca Cartwright, it was quickly determined that replacing the roof was only a short-term fix and would not solve the real problem. A safer structure in the form of a new house was in order as well as a need for more ‘helping hands.’

Stepping up

Businesses from all over Grimes County and beyond stepped up to the plate with donations of building materials. Entertainment promoter Charlie Diggs utilized his fundraising expertise to acquire a trailer for hauling tools. Individuals, organizations and members from five Grimes County churches volunteered their time and brought varying levels of skillsets – some only willing hands and a servant’s heart.

Within five days from slab to finish, Hayes and Cartwright had a new 1,000-plus square foot, two-bedroom, 1 bath house to call home.

As for all those helping hands, Parrott said, “We had little kids out there, everybody from junior high school to senior high school to older people. We had about 40-something people a day. There was always something for volunteers to do. Little kids picked up construction trash or brought wood to somebody.”

Bringing heart back

While the Helping Hands leadership group is composed of volunteers from all over Grimes County, its base of operation is currently at Anderson Baptist Church. Donations to Helping Hands are tax deductible by making checks payable to Anderson Baptist Church and specifying that funds are to be used for the Helping Hands ministry.

Parrott said future projects are currently in “a holding pattern” because of COVID-19 and government guidelines on gatherings and social distancing but review of applications received for assistance will resume soon.

Parrott said, “There’s something to be said about coming together to help people. Our society has lost that servant’s heart and it would be cool to have that come back as a community.”

For more information on Helping Hands of Grimes County, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/helpinghandsofgrimescounty, or call Anderson Baptist Church at (936) 873-3363.