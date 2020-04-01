Local Thefts

Navasota Police Department responded to a series of thefts at local businesses and apprehended the suspect responsible for them all.

Thursday, March 26, Navasota Police Department responded to Dollar General for a reported theft at approximately 11:30 a.m. En route to the location, officers encountered Yvonne Padron, 46 of Navasota, who matched the description of the suspect.

Padron was detained and confessed to stealing items from the store. Officers soon recovered over $100 worth of stolen items which were all returned to Dollar General. Padron was charged and released.

Later that day Navasota Police Officers responded to Walmart for a theft in progress at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to discover that Padron, the same suspect they encountered earlier, had removed packaging and barcodes from several items totaling over $100. These items were retrieved and returned back to the store.

During questioning, Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated Padron admitted she did not have sufficient funds to pay for the items and confessed to stealing merchandise the previous day from Walmart as well. Officers reviewed the footage from the previous day and saw Padron walking out of the store with over $250 worth of items that she did not purchase.

Padron was taken into custody and transported to the Grimes County Jail. She was charged with Theft ($100-$750) enhanced – Class A Misdemeanor and issued a criminal trespass warning for both stores. The State of Texas declared a state of disaster on March 13, 2020, which enhances charges by one degree.

According to Myatt, additional charges will be filed against Padron at a later date.