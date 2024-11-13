Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Grimes County auditor department receives highest honor

November 13, 2024 - 00:00
The Grimes County Auditor’s Department’s commitment to financial excellence was recognized at the Nov. 6 Grimes County Commissioners Court. County Judge Joe Fauth read aloud correspondence from the Government Finance Officers Association (GOFA) advising that the county’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal YE 2023 qualified for a GOFA Certificate ...

