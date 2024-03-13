Hazardous barrels gone but not forgotten March 13, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News At their March 6 Regular Meeting, Grimes County Commissioners approved payment and a policy letter related to the eight hazardous waste barrels dumped on CR 306 Dec. 31, 2023, but the final report is still pending. The $1,438.96 above the approved $12,000 cap for Masters ARS Environmental Response Services to transport,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!