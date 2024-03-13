Iola looks for stability in new hire

IOLA – After hiring four head football coaches in 4 years, Iola High School’s latest hire, Eric Blenden, plans to bring stability to the program. Blenden spoke to the board and the community after being hired in the special meeting March 7. “We’re excited to be here. I am not asking ...

