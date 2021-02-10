Heed the speed on FM 379!

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, Feb. 8, and approved Ordinance No. 955-21 which lowers the speed limit on FM 379 from Washington Avenue to the south city limits. Areas currently 50 mph will be lowered to 45 mph, and current 45 mph speed zones will be lowered to 40 mph. The change is the result of an August 2020 speed study of FM 379 conducted by TxDOT.

Responding to a question about responsibility for costs, City Manager Brad Stafford said, “It’s all on TxDOT right of way. This is their recommendation. This is not a request by the city.”

Council member Pattie Pederson was absent.

Election activity

Council members approved the order of election for the May 1, 2021, election of city council members Positions 4 and 5, with a correction stating that the last day an application for mail ballot may be received by the early voting clerk is April 20, 2021, not May 1.

Voting will be conducted at the Navasota Center April 19 - April 27, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with the exception of April 20 and April 27 when polls are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Council also approved Resolution 687-21, a joint election contract between the City of Navasota, Grimes County, and the Navasota Independent School District with an estimated cost of $4,581.50.

Other council action:

•During the public hearing, Audrey Sauls withdrew her request to change the name of Peeples Street to Baldwins Boulevard.

•Approved an updated Social Media Policy for the City of Navasota with additional edits.

•Approved an updated Communications Policy for the City of Navasota.

•Approved Consent Agenda items that included Minutes and Expenses for the month of January, and the second readings of Ordinance Nos. 951- 21, 952-21, 953-21 and 954-21.

Staff report:

•New Animal Control Officer, William Harrison, was introduced.

•Received an update from City Manager Brad Stafford on the Legislative Day trip to Austin.

•Received an update on Railroad Street drainage improvement project from Streets and Sanitation Director, Jose Coronilla.

•Received an update on junk vehicles, demolitions, and delinquent tax properties from Code Enforcement Officer Erik Covarrubias.

•Received board and commission reports from Stafford, Bernie Gessner, Josh Fultz, and Grant Holt.

Mayor’s calendar:

•March 5, 6 – Texas Birthday Bash.

•April 10 – Keep Navasota Beautiful

Public comments

Resident Myra Dickson expressed her concern about the status of a complaint she filed on behalf of Roosevelt Ellis about circumstances surrounding his arrest. According to Dickson, the Navasota Police Department forwarded the case to the Grimes County District Attorney who advised they had forwarded it to the Texas Rangers. Dickson said when she contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety, they had no record of the complaint. City legal counsel Cary Bovey responded that the Bryan DPS office was the office that was contacted, but the Montgomery County DPS office is investigating the complaint.

Council meetings may be viewed in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.