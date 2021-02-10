Disabled man robbed in residence

Blanche Steward, a disabled retired City of Navasota employee who has received recent housing assistance from Grimes County Helping Hands, was robbed at his residence on the 100 block of Abraham Street Friday, Jan. 29.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated around midnight, officers received a report of a burglary. The victim, Steward, stated two individuals entered his residence and took over $100 from him.

Steward recently received a small home from Grimes County Helping Hands Ministry to replace the current structure he was living in that had unsafe living conditions.

Myatt said officers have been able to identify persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing, but currently no arrests have been made.