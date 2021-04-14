Iola man responsible for mass shooting

An Iola man, Larry Bollin, age 27, the gunman responsible for a deadly mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets Thursday, April 8, and responsible for shooting Department of Public Safety Trooper, Juan Rojas Tovar, remains jailed in Brazos County on a $3.2 million bond. Bollin was an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. April 8, Bryan Police responded to 350 Stone City Drive in Bryan for reports of a shooting with several injured. Officers arrived on scene and began aiding the victims and searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

According to Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske, one victim was deceased on scene and four others were critically injured. Timothy Smith, 40 of Bryan, was identified as the deceased. Bryan Fire Department transported the other four gunshot victims to St. Joseph Hos pital in Bryan. An additional person was transported suffering from asthmatic complications.

Trooper Tovar responded to the 19000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 39 in Iola where Bollin was believed to be heading after fleeing Kent Moore Cabinets. Tovar was met with gunfire and suffered a gunshot to the face. He was air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Bollin was apprehended in Grimes County near County Road 117 in Bedias. He was transported to Brazos County Jail.

The last update given by Bryan Police Department Friday, April 9, stated two people remain in stable condition at the hospital and three others have since been treated and released.

Trooper Tovar underwent surgery and remains in serious but stable condition. He has been with DPS since 2017.

Bryan Police and DPS confirmed multiple firearms were recovered from Bollin’s home by investigators. The amount or type of firearms have not been released but officials said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is conducting traces on all weapons seized.

Bollin has been charged with one count of murder in Brazos County, five-counts of Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon, also in Brazos County, and one count of Attempted Capital Murder in Grimes County.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be added.

If you would like to help the victims and their families of Thursday’s shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets, you can donate at Spirit of Texas Bank, 625 University Drive East in College Station. All Spirit of Texas Bank locations will also accept a donation. Spirit of Texas Bank has offered to match the first $10,000 donated.

Texas Department of Public Safety Officer’s Association is selling t-shirts to support Trooper Tovar. For more information visit, https://relentlessdefender.com/shop/tovar-strong/.