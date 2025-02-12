Local students earn wins at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

FORT WORTH — Two Grimes County students earned Reserve Champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Kelton Leonard, an FFA member from Plantersville, earned Reserve Champion Heifer Calf. Jan. 26, in the Gertrudis heifer division. William Wyatt Tackett, an FFA member from Iola, earned Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf. The FWSSR hosts junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $243,000 ...

