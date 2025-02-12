Stafford Opera House of nearby Columbus

The Stafford Opera House has reigned over nearby Columbus since the mid–1880s though tarnished now and then and often neglected by multiple owners. Designed and built by renowned Victorian era Galveston architect Nickolas Clayton, who left several outstanding structures still standing in Galveston. The Opera House was funded by Bob Stafford, a ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!