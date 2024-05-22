Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Richards ISD superintendent resigns
Next article
Some nonprofits see change to fairground fees

NISD hires elementary principal

May 22, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt Text

Navasota Board of Trustees announced the hiring of Tracy Brice as principal of John C. Webb Elementary School in Navasota at the monthly meeting Monday, May 20. Brice has over 20 years of experience most–recently serving as assistant principal at Greens Prairie Elementary in the College Station Independent School District. She ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024