NPD has busy weekend

Navasota Police had a busy Memorial Day weekend, making several arrests in multiple incidents.

Memorial Day afternoon, Navasota Police Department assisted College Station Police Department in the search of a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe in the 500 block of Laredo Street. The vehicle was unoccupied and released back to CSPD.

Later that evening Navasota Police Officers responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Texas State Highway 6 and Texas State Highway 105. Officers investigated the crash and learned one of the drivers in the incident, 30-year-old Curtis Ray Davis Jr. of Spring had outstanding warrants for Driving While Intoxicated out of Harris County. He was booked into Grimes County Jail on those outstanding warrants. At press time Tuesday, May 31, he remained in custody on a $2,502 bond.

Navasota Police responded to reports of a reckless driver traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6. Officers spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Dylan Dolenski, 22, of Waller, was in possession of marijuana and inhalants. He was booked into Grimes County Jail charged with possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces and possession of chemical inhalants. At press time Tuesday, May 31, he remained in custody on a $3,000 bond.

