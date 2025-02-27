NPD responds to mental health patient

Navasota Police responded to threats from a mental health patient and fired a less–lethal shotgun round at the suspect Wednesday before noon at the Hi Ho convenience store in Navasota.

An employee of Lone Star Behavioral Health was transporting a mental health patient from the Bryan College Station area to their facility in Houston. During transport, the patient threatened to kill the driver and called 911.

Dispatchers traced the location to the convenience store at the intersection of Texas 6 north and Texas 105.

The driver exited the vehicle unharmed with the patient still in the back seat. Officers attempted to contact the patient. He crawled into the driver’s seat and drove off. The patient struck a vehicle with the van before circling the parking lot. Officers fired a less–lethal shotgun through the van window causing the suspect to crash into an air compressor.

The suspect sustained minor injuries. He was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to Grimes St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.