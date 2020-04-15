NPD seeking information in shooting

Senior news reporter

Navasota Police are seeking information from the public in reference to a robbery and shooting that left one individual in critical condition.

According to Navasota Police Lieutenant Mike Mize, officers received reports of gunfire Wednesday, April 8, at approximately 2 a.m. and responded to 520 Laredo Street. Upon arrival, Mize said witnesses stated they heard a gunshot then several vehicles fled the scene quickly.

Mize said NPD was contacted by CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota stating they had a male patient at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The male suffered a single gunshot wound and was being transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan in critical condition.

Upon further investigation, officers learned the shooting was a result of a robbery with several people involved.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410.