Pond drained, little Christopher still missing

PLANTERSVILLE - It has been over 27 hours since the disappearance of 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez-Nunez, and Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is exhausting every resource available trying to locate the young boy.

The search is embarking on night two, but updates have been minimal since Christopher’s disappearance from his home at the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in Plantersville, Wednesday, Oct. 6, at approximately 1:52 p.m.

Search dogs from Texas Department of Criminal Justice searched the area using a blanket and pillow from Christopher’s bedding to pick up his scent. The dogs tracked the scent to a small algae-covered pond near his home. After a team of divers searched the pond yesterday and today, the best solution was to pump the pond. As of 7:15 p.m. Sowell stated all but about 7-inches of the pond was drained, and Christopher was not found.

Christopher’s mom, Aracely Nunez-Lule, made a public plea earlier today via translator Sgt. Martha Smith of Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. She said she believes the child was abducted and is being hidden from her. When asked who she suspects, she said she doesn’t have a suspect because she doesn’t have any enemies or know anyone that would want to take her son.

While emptying her vehicle from food she sells in a mobile food business, Christopher ran-off. She said she lost track of him for approximately 2-minutes. Christopher was reportedly seen chasing his dog down the road by a neighbor. Nunez said she ran down the road yelling out for Christopher but she couldn’t find him. That is why she feels he was abducted. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said there is no evidence that leads investigators to suspect foul play.

Sowell said there are two registered sex offenders in the area, one of who is Christopher’s stepfather. The Sheriff said the homes and property of both offenders were immediately searched. Officers also searched every home in the area.

There has been an ongoing search on the ground, through the air, and in water. Sowell stated the search will continue throughout the night.

Christopher is a Hispanic male, 3-foot tall, 40-45 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts (unknown color), and red Mickey Mouse shoes. Anyone with information is urged to contact Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151.