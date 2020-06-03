Railroad Street makeover to change traffic flow, parking

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Tuesday, May 26, observing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing among city staff with the media and public attending via Zoom. Among the items receiving council approval was the designation of Railroad Street between Johnson Street and Washington Avenue as a one-way street with traffic flow northbound toward Washington Avenue.

This item was originally before council April 27 but tabled pending further discussion with Railroad Street business owners.

Accompanying the change in direction will be a change in the parking pattern. Parking on the east side (business side) between Washington Avenue and McAlpine Street will be eliminated. Instead, the sidewalk will be extended 6-feet to allow for sidewalk café dining and a loading zone.

City Manager Brad Stafford said, “The configuration that came through as the favored one also offers a cutout for drop off of patrons in front of The Smith Hotel which could actually be utilized for valet or drop-off for all facilities because it’s in the middle of the block.”

On the west side (track side), there will be 10 angled parking spaces, three parallel parking spaces, one handicapped parking spot on the corner at Washington Avenue and ADA ramps at each end of the block. A sidewalk will also be installed on the west side leaving a 25-foot buffer to the center of the railroad track.

While not discussed, the Examiner has learned that parking between McAlpine and Johnson streets will be strictly parallel on both sides of the street.

Council discussed status of existing landscaping, oneway signage on Railroad Street, lack of handicapped parking downtown and safety concerns about parking across the street from the businesses.

Councilman Bernie Gessner pointed out that with the addition of the Farquhar Street crosswalk and accompanying median, Washington westbound traffic would be prohibited from turning left on Farquhar and Railroad streets necessitating crossing the railroad tracks to Tenth Street to circle back.

Responding to comments about downtown parking, Stafford said, “There are a lot of conversations being had about extra parking right now.”

According to Stafford, this project can’t begin until the current Railroad Street-Washington Avenue sewer replacement work is completed.

He added, “We are not going to open Railroad Street until all of this is connected.”

Council approves Summit Precast water rate adjustment

Council members approved a water rate change for Summit Precast Concrete LLC’s concrete batch plant at 9930 Industrial Drive to $0.51/100. Summit Precast is a new business in Navasota’s Industrial Park and builds concrete walls for highway construction.

City Manager Brad Stafford said, “This company will utilize lot more water than any of our other industries out there have been using in the past, but the way they use it is for the plant so it’s actually not water that goes into the wastewater system. Normally, in the industrial park they would pay out-of-town rates. Summit asked if we could charge inside-city limits rate and no sewer charge since there is no sewer discharge. They will have sewer discharge for their office complex but it’s on a separate meter.”

In his letter of request, Summit Precast partner Michael Ogorchock stated that usage would be approximately 300,000 gallons per month with zero discharge into the sewer lines. He also stated that while they currently employ six people that number is expected to increase to 20 by the end of June.

City seeks COVID-19 reimbursement funds

Council approved Resolution 672-20 supporting the City of Navasota’s application for reimbursement from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplement Funding Program.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said, “We’re trying to get reimbursed for $6,300 worth of PPE (personal protective equipment) and hand sanitizer. Also, we added about $31,455.52 for our school resource officers. Since school isn’t in session, they’re not on contract so they’re back working at the City. The City is expending that money in their payroll.”

According to Myatt, normally the SROs are under contract with the school district and the City carries them for the summer only. With school suspended, the officers are being utilized in patrol and in criminal investigation.

Other council action:

• Approved Resolution 671-20 regarding the annexation request submitted by Miriah Cunneen on behalf of Anthony Cunneen for 9.063 acres located and along Fairway Drive off SH 105 West and setting the public hearing for June 8.

•Approved the second reading of Ordinance 929-20 with amended verbiage and the second readings of Ordinances 930-20 and 931-20.

Staff report:

• City Manager Brad Stafford reported 104 COVID-19 cases in Grimes County.

• Received an update from Streets and Sanitation Director Jose Coronilla: Street project to begin May 27; Washington Avenue/Railroad Street parking lot close to completion with 7-foot box culvert walkthrough next week; reviewed culvert/drainage work in the Willie, Grace, Doris and W. Virginia neighborhood and expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

• Received an update from Dominque Lowery, Parks and Facilities Manager, regarding inability to find lifeguards and advised of the recent physical repairs and enhancements at the library.

• Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink advised that the EDC is in final stages of the EDC Small Business COVID-19 Grant. City of Navasota chosen for data gathering and report on solutions economic recovery following COVID-19. Working on application for Texas Downtown Association Award as well as the CARES Act for coronavirus relief.

• Received Planning and Zoning report from Geoff Horn and Board of Adjustments report from Bernie Gessner.

• Received a census reminder from Mayor Bert Miller.