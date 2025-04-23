Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Rattler choir sings winning tune

April 23, 2025 - 06:42
Navasota High School Rattler Choir competed at the concert and sightreading evaluations Thursday, April 3. The Treble Choir earned Excellent on stage and Superior in the sightreading room. The Tenor Bass choir earned Superior on stage and Excellent in sightreading. On Friday, April 4. and April 7, the mixed Chamber ...

