Search continues for missing 3-year-old

PLANTERSVILLE – Nightfall has set-in, and the search continues for 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez who was reported missing Wednesday, Oct. 6, between 1:30-2 p.m. near his home on the 10,000 block of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville.

Christopher is a Hispanic male approximately 3-foot tall and 40-45 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, unknown color shorts and red and white Mickey Mouse shoes.

Christopher’s mom and a neighbor reportedly witnessed him chasing a neighbor’s dog that was loose on Deer Park Lane. They last saw the boy approximately 75 yards from the home and ran to the area, but he was nowhere to be found.

Multiple agencies including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Canine Unit and a Department of Public Safety helicopter have searched the area to no avail. Sheriff Sowell stated the search includes a heavily wooded area as well as door-to-door searches at homes in the neighborhood. Water rescue crews have also searched and continue to search bodies of water within the area.

There has been an outpouring of support and citizens wanting to aid in the search for the missing boy, but at this time citizens are not being allowed in the search area. “We have plenty of qualified personnel on scene,” explained Sowell. “I thank the community for their willingness in wanting to assist but at this point we are doing everything we can to bring little Christopher home safely.”

At this time authorities believe Christopher to be in great danger of death or serious bodily injury, however they do not believe the child was abducted.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 3-year old Christopher Ramirez is urged to call Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151.