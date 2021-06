Iola High School’s Emma Shaw was crowned 2021 Grimes County Fair Queen Saturday, June 5. Shaw (pictured center) is pictured with first-runner up Kyndal Bohnert (left) and second-runner up Autumn Atkinson (right), both Anderson-Shiro students. Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra ...

