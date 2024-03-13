Voter registration ends April 29 for runoff March 13, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News Official election results for the March primary will be presented to Grimes County Commissioners Thursday, March 14. One local Grimes County race for Constable, Pct. 3 will be on the Republican ballot for the May 28 Primary Runoff Election. Voters in precinct three will decide their new constable from Gary Bender and ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!