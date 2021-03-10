Warrant uncovers multiple stolen vehicles

Information received from Texas A&M University Police Department Detectives led to the arrest of Joseph Adam McBride after large quantities of stolen property were recovered at his residence.

Grimes County Investigators along with TAMU detectives executed a search warrant for stolen property at McBride’s residence on County Road 174 Wednesday, March 3.

According to a press release issued by GCSO, McBride was arrested earlier that day for Possession of Stolen Property as the cargo trailer he was hauling was found to be stolen out of Austin.

The search of his property recovered approximately $70,000 of stolen items. Investigators located the following stolen items: a 2020 bumper pull travel trailer; 2018 Ford Sedan; 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle; 2015 Yamaha moped; and an enclosed cargo trailer.

McBride is charged with Theft of Property greater than $2,500 but less than $30K, a State Jail Felony and Theft of Property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree Felony.

The press release stated additional charges are being sought against McBride.