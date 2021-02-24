BARBARA HAYNIE

Barbara Jane Wooderson Haynie, 89, of Richards, passed away Sunday morning, February 21, 2021, peacefully in her sleep at MRC Creekside in Huntsville.

Her family invites you to join them for a going-home service on Sunday, February 28, at First United Methodist Church, 6639 FM 1486, in Richards. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Richards.

Barbara was born October 6, 1931 in Bedias to Volney Adair and Nora Beatrice Coleman Haynie. Barbara lived in Richards for over 65 years and was well loved in her small town. She received her master’s degree from Sam Houston State University and was a teacher at Richards ISD for over 65 years. Her colleagues and ex-students describe her as: talented, amazing, a wonderful teacher and friend, a mentor to many, and a great impact on many generations. Others have said she touched many hearts and minds, is a true legacy and Richards’ icon.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Waymon Wooderson and his wife Betty (Susie) and Glynn Wooderson.

Known as Bobbi (a nickname given to her by her daddy), Barbara was the mother of 6 children, Ricky Haynie and wife Jody, Randy Haynie and Kim Dowd, Ronny Haynie and wife Char, Debby Mikulin and husband Steve, Melinda Haynie and Julie Haynie; 11 grandchildren, Deven Merchant and husband Quincy, Wesley Haynie and wife Heather, Meghan Palomarez and husband Freddie, Jamie Pistler and husband Reese, Shannon Ward and husband Tony, Jodi Trullinger and husband Seith, Ricky Haynie and wife Leslie, Ryan Haynie and wife Vickie, Morgan White and husband Jason, Savannah Worley and Jacob Worley and 16 great grandchildren, Dair, Ashton, Conley, Traven, Tylee, McKynlee, Brody, Logan, Mason, Mackenzie, Karter, Remi, Ramona, Sterlin, Julius and Xavier. Barbara is also survived by a sister-in-law, Lajuana Wooderson.

Despite her large family, Barbara made time for everyone. She always provided support and love to her family, friends, students, school and community.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.