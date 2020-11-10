JOSEPH MCNEAL, SR.

Joseph Leon McNeal, Sr., 64, of Navasota, died Sunday morning, November 1, 2020, at Navasota Nursing and Rehabilitation with his family by his side.

Following his wife's wishes, Joseph will be cremated.

A memorial service celebrating Joseph's live was held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Navasota VFW Post 4006.

Joseph was born Tuesday, October 2, 1956, in Navasota to Barry and Narrall Lavalis McNeal, Sr. He retired from Navasota ISD after working for over 30 years. He met and married Tyesha Thomas. Joseph was blessed with four children.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Ronnie, Clarence and Alfred McNeal.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife; three daughters, Tameka Oaks, Belinda McNeal and Amaya Thomas; son, Joseph McNeal, Jr.; three sisters, Sandra (Jesse) Fenner, Debra (Willie) Matthews and Laura (James) Taylor; three brothers, Berry McNeal, Jr., Michael McNeal and Jimmy (Sandra) McNeal as well as two devoted friends, Charles Sanders and Larry Suel.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.