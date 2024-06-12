JAMES KROLL 1926 – 2024

James “Jim” Kroll, age 98, peacefully passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, May 16, 2024. Jim was born on May 12, 1926 to his mother and father, Josephine and Joseph, in Richards, Texas. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II as a second- class seaman, as well as serving as a colonel in the Texas Army.

A gathering of family and friends was held Monday, May 20, from 5:307:00 p.m. at Lindley-Robertson- Holt Funeral Home. Graveside service took place 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at St Stanislaus Church in Anderson with Deacon Russell Pasket presiding.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Regina; and many brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his brother, Lloyd Kroll; son, Kevin; grandchildren Jennifer Davis and her husband Joe, Brandy Clark and her husband Jeremy; and great-grandchildren Andrew, Allie, Avery, Josh and Jake.