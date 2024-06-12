LOIS LOUISE BELL 1935 – 2024

Lois Bell, 88 of Navasota, passed away on Sunday June 2, 2024, in Pasadena, Texas. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, at Salem Lutheran Church in White Hall. Interment will follow directly in the church cemetery; Corey Christians, Pastor of Salem Lutheran Church is officiating services. Services are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Lois Bell was born on Tuesday, June 11, 1935, to Henry and Minnie Busse Feldmann, in White Hall, Texas. Lois was very much a caregiver from an early age throughout her life. She provided childcare to many children over her lifetime in day care centers. She married the love of her life Lloyd Elgene Bell who passed away in 2009. Her greatest joy in life was motherhood to her children, Mark and Starla. She later would know the great feeling on earth as a grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. Lois resided in the Houston Heights area for years until she retired and moved back to White Hall.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Bell; her daughter and sonin- law, Starla and William Bauer; and brother, Wilbert Feldmann.

Lois is survived by her son, Mark and his wife Barbara Bell; sister-inlaw, Eleanor Feldmann; her grandchildren, Caleb Bell, Jessica and husband Saul Fernandez, Stephanie and husband Ryan Bauer, and Crystal Bauer; great-grandchildren, Elisha Fernandez, Gabriel White, Grace White, and Ezrah Bauer; her niece, Linda and husband Billy Robbins, their children, Cullen and D’Lynn; along with other family and close friends.

Honoring Lois’ life as pallbearers are Billy Robbins, Ryan Bauer, Steve Bell, Caleb Bell, Alan Muenster, and Cullin Robbins. Honorary pallbearers are Justin Finke and Stephanie Bauer.

The family invites you to leave kind words or fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.