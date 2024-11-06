MORGAN GREENWOOD PRICE 1952 – 2024

Morgan Greenwood Price of Tomball, TX passed away October 8, 2024 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Navasota, TX to Morgan L. (Bob) Price and Anna Greenwood Price on October 31, 1952. Morgan married Brenda Fallin on December 9, 1978 in Houston, TX.

Morgan grew up in a large family rooted in the traditions and experience of his Texas pioneering ancestors. Raised in Plantersville on his mother’s family home place and near that of his father’s family in Montgomery. These places continued to be a hub for family gatherings of aunts, uncles, and cousins which resulted in strong familial bonds. Working on these family farms, Morgan learned many life lessons, especially strength and resilience. School required hours traveling on the bus from home in Plantersville to Navasota. In high school he was given a much-appreciated pickup truck for after school football and track practice. He enjoyed playing football and was president of the Letterman’s Club in 1970. In 1971 he was voted Annual King by his schoolmates for his willingness to help and sense of humor.

In 1974 he began working for Houston Pipeline Company (later Enron now Energy Transfer) and retired from there after 49 years of service. In his time away from work, Morgan was an avid reader, and a student of history. He continued to help on the family farms, and enjoyed time skeet shooting there.

Morgan treasured his marriage to Brenda and relished their time together, raising a family based on their shared values. They were blessed with two children, Mary Kathryn Price Jacobs and Morgan Timothy Price. Morgan was a man of quiet faith which was present in his daily life. He was a member of Champion Forest Baptist Church.

Survivors are: wife, Brenda Price; daughter, Katie Jacobs; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Evye Price; and granddaughters, Emma and Ellie Price; brother, John F. Price and wife Angie; sisters, Catherine Price, Virginia P. Hatton and husband, John; mother-in-law, Mary Fallin; sister-in-law, Annette Voskian and husband Greg; brother-in-law, Joe Fallin and wife, Sherri; as well as many nephews and nieces.

Memorial Services will be held Friday November 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Champion Forest Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Williams officiating.

Isiah 26:3 “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast because they trust in you.”