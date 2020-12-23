Ted Juan Slaton, 88, of Fort Worth, passed away Saturday, December 19. A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, at Shiro Presbyterian Church with visitation an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Old Oakland Cemetery in Roans Prairie. Rev. Gayle Grubbs will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Ted was born September 23, 1932 in Navasota, Texas to T. J. and Virginia Slaton. He married Wanda Louise Keisler on August 4, 1956 in Shiro and together they had two daughters. Ted worked as an accountant for International Harvester for 30 years until the company sold and he chose early retirement. He then worked another seven years for Frank Kent Cadillac in Ft. Worth.

Ted was a strong caretaker/provider personality and took seriously the care of his aging mother, Virginia Slaton, in Roans Prairie. He kept a weekend home there and fondly called it “Po-Boy Farm”. Every other weekend he made the drive from Ft. Worth to Roans Prairie to spend time on his farm and with his mother. When his children were younger, the family enjoyed camping and short vacations.

Ted was an organized, strong and silent man – steadfast and true to his word. He was happiest taking care of his family. A die hard Dallas Cowboys fan, he stood by them even in the rotten years.

Ted leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Wanda Slaton; daughters and son-in-law Darlene and Eddie Harris and Terrie Slaton-Hall; brothers and sisters-in-law Don and Mignon Slaton and Glen and Linda Slaton; grandchildren Elizabeth Harris-Jurado, Eric Harris, Nicole Hall and Steven Hall and great-grandchildren Ethan, Rhyder, LyndleJo, Easton, Betty Mae, Avery and Zayley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Errol Slaton.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com