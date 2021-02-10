In “800 Words” …more or less

It will probably come as no surprise that my current favorite series on Acorn is about a columnist. It’s called “800 Words.” This sweet Australian-New Zealand comedy-drama is about a popular columnist who, after his wife’s sudden death, reacts by moving his teenage son and daughter to New Zealand, “the arse of the world.” George Turner purchases their new abode in the picturesque town of Weld from photos on the internet, giving credence to experts’ advice not to make major life changing decisions in the first year after a spouse dies!

For those devotees of “Gilmore Girls” or “Doc Martin,” there are similarities in the quirky town folk reminiscent of Stars Hollow and Port Wenn where the characters grow on you.

As a columnist myself, I feel a kinship with George, but I’m envious that his thoughts flow so freely from his head to his laptop and with little backspacing. In contrast, my column is subjected to multiple rewrites and I know better than to submit it without first sleeping on it. It’s easy to get caught up in the emotion of a writing moment but clicking “send” after my first draft is usually ill advised.

I liked the show from the onset but was hooked in the first 15 minutes of the second episode. Every columnist, reporter, speech writer and author know the addition or deletion of one or two words can change the meaning of a message, or how it’s interpreted. George’s insistence on 800 words, not 799 or 801, results in a rocky start with his new Kiwi neighbors.

The show is funny but even into the second season, there were many poignant segments about how George navigated his new life without his wife, Laura. The writers surely had personal insight to be able to portray the impact of her death so effectively on the teens, who obviously, experience a different kind of hurt from their father. Not to mention how we think we’ve dealt with loss and moved on, when in reality, we haven’t. Sometimes we’re just running in place.

And then there’s the awkwardness of late-in-life dating. As the town’s most eligible bachelor, it’s predictable the writers would pair George with one of the smart, strong, and beautiful women of Weld. What I didn’t expect was the sensitivity surrounding George’s first kiss. Despite the attraction, he struggled with how “two sets of lips can feel so unlike, and yet still so lovely.” Kissing this woman while thinking of his dead wife created a sense of guilt that he was cheating on both of them.

I recognized George’s often blundered attempts to communicate after living a lifetime with someone who knew what his next word would be before he even spoke. He was reentering a game in which he was clearly out of touch, and caught in a conflict of the heart, body, and mind, wavering between “I’m ready,” and “No, I’m not ready!”

My gentleman friend and I have shared many laughs watching “800 Words” but these tender, often dramatic scenes about death and loss, starting over, and taking a chance on a new love, resonated with both of us. I quietly watch, frozen in the emotional moment, sometimes recalling my own feelings. He sits beside me and periodically I hear his soft whispers of agreement, “Yes, yes.”

I’ll close with these sage words from my favorite fictional columnist. “At the end of the day, when the new beginning has begun, it’s the new people in your life who define a new start. They make your rash decisions stand or fall. It always comes back to the people in your life.”

Connie Clements is a freelance reporter for the Navasota Examiner and award-winning columnist. She writes feature news articles on a weekly basis and an opinion column as the mood strikes her.