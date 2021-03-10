My Favorite Uncle Sam

How great is it to have a rich uncle? Someone who has your back and takes care of you by slipping you a few bucks every now and then.

My rich uncle has never been my favorite uncle. In fact, I have found that the less interaction I have with him, the better. It’s not that I don’t love him in some way, it’s more that my life seems to run a whole lot smoother when he doesn’t butt into it. And yet, I’ve heard recently that he is about to send me more money later this month.

When I say he is sending me “more” money, I mean that I already got a check from him a few months ago. While I did appreciate the gesture at that time, just to be clear, I didn’t ask him for the money. And I have not asked him for more money since then. I think he just feels the need to give it away while he can.

My concern, however, is that my uncle can’t really afford to be giving money away like he does. At the rate he gives out money, I worry that he may run out soon. And that is a genuine concern. I want my uncle to be around for a while and for him to have the means to meet his obligations without running up a whole lot of debt. The way he is giving it away, it’s almost as if he is printing the money himself!

To keep my uncle from going broke, it would probably be a good idea for him to be more selective as to whom he sends his money. For instance, if we have a relative who really needs the money, someone who has voiced a worry about meeting their basic everyday needs such as food, having a place to live, taking care of the kids, etc., then I think those folks should be included in these efforts. If he would take a more targeted approach in his thinking, I believe both my uncle and my distant relatives would be better served.

Of course, you may say that if I feel that way about it, I could simply refuse to take the money. Or I could take the money and give it away to charity. That’s true. But that would make me a whole lot better person than I am. And, while I do give to certain specific charities that I support, I typically do not give in the same large amounts as does my uncle.

It may be time to speak with him and let my uncle know that this sort of giving may lead to bad outcomes in the future. Yes, a spending intervention -- that’s what is needed.

Speaking of money, I’ve noticed that things have begun to get more expensive. I was at the store the other day and asked for change for a quarter. It cost me thirty-five cents!

Johnny McNally is Grimes County’s Best Dressed Businessman advocating for Grimes County and writes a bi-weekly column for the Navasota Examiner.