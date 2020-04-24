Another suspected community spread COVID-19 case in Grimes County

After reporting two more cases of COVID-19 cases that are not travel related Thursday, April 23, Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly has just released case No 13.

According to a press release from Lilly released Friday, April 24, case No 13 is a male in his 50’s and is not travel related.

To date, of the 13 COVID-19 positive cases in Grimes County, five individuals have recovered, and one death has been reported.

For all COVID-19 related news in Grimes County, visit the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website www.navasotaexaminer.com.

Official Press Release from Grimes County Emergency Management:

THE GRIMES COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 23 April 2020, 12:00 pm

13th Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County

This message is to report Grimes County now has yet another confirmed cases of COVID-19, a male in his 50’s, that was not travel related. This case brings our total count to 13 with 5 recovered.

Any further information provided on these cases could potentially lead to the identities of the individuals being uncovered and for this reason the Texas Department of State Health Services has advised that any such information cannot be released. ALL information regarding these cases that can be released has been released.