Two more community spread COVID-19 cases in Grimes County

Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly released two new COVID-19 cases in Grimes County that are believed to be a result of community spread.

With the addition of the two new cases, Grimes County’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 12 including five patients that have recovered from the virus and one death as a result of the virus.

Case number 11 is a female in her 50’s and case 12 is a female in her 40’s. Neither have reported travel outside of Grimes County.

Full Press Release from GC Emergency Management Coordinator

THE GRIMES COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 23 April 2020, 12:00 pm

11th and 12th Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County

Any further information provided on these cases could potentially lead to the identities of the individuals being uncovered and for this reason the Texas Department of State Health Services has advised that any such information cannot be released. ALL information regarding these cases that can be released has been released.

