DSHS reports tenth COVID-19 case in Grimes County

The Texas Department of Health Services (DSHS) is reporting a tenth positive COVID-19 case in Grimes County.

Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly stated the details of the tenth case have yet to be released and he believes DSHS is in process of investigating the case.

Lilly stated he is in contact with DSHS and will provide a press release soon.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Grimes County, view the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.