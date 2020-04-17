Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced in a press conference Friday, April 17, that school is canceled for the remainder of the year.

The COVID-19 pandemic caught the world off-guard and many teachers never had a chance to say goodbye to their students. “My heart just broke a little more,” stated Andrea Byrd, a first-grade teacher at John C. Webb Elementary School in Navasota. “I am grateful that the last time we were able to be with our kids was a great day full of fun and laughter. If I had known Friday, March 6, that would be the last time I got to see their smiling faces, give them hugs or high fives as they walked out the door thinking we would see each other in a week, I would have squeezed a little tighter, hugged a little longer and said I love you a few more times.”

