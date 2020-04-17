Navasota has first confirmed COVID-19 case

Navasota has first confirmed COVID-19 casThe city of Navasota sent out a press release Friday, April 17, confirming its first positive case of COVID-19 within the Navasota city limits.

Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released earlier in the day that Grimes County had its tenth confirmed case within the county. Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford confirmed the tenth case is a female in her 50’s from Navasota.

Further information is not available at this time. The city asks residents to continue to practice social distancing and comply with the recommendations of President Trump and Governor Abbott.

For all the latest updates regarding COVID-19 in Grimes County, visit the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.

Full Press Release from the city of Navasota

Contact Navasota City Hall with questions at (936)825-6475.