NISD graduation rescheduled

A lot has changed over the past couple months for school districts, including a devastating but necessary decision handed down by Governor Greg Abbott Friday, April 17, that requires schools to remain closed to students for the remainder of the school year.

Despite not being able to physically attend school, education has and will continue to be taught to Navasota ISD students. Campus principals had an opportunity to share with the NISD Board of Trustees what their campus is doing to ensure education is continuing.

Principals shared that students are being provided with high-tech as well as low-tech packets to continue education. Those packets are being distributed online and are available for pickup at High Point or John C. Webb Elementary. Principals reported that some teachers have taken the initiative to personally drop the packets off to the doorsteps of students who don’t have a way to pick them up.

School Board Secretary Amy Jarvis said she was particularly pleased to see that a special education staff member delivered the learning packet to one of her neighbors who is a special education student. She said the student was overwhelmed with joy and has even had Jarvis assist them with completing assignments.

John C. Webb principal Emily Nichols expressed the phenomenal job her special education team has done to ensure the learning continues for their students. Each principal lightheartedly argued how their campus staff was the best however, they agreed the entire staff at NISD has made the trying times a little more manageable.

Navasota Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick announced that since students finished the third nine-week semester, grades that the student earned to that point will be the actual letter or number grade they receive. For the fourth and final nine-week semester, students will be graded as pass/fail only.

Graduation

Navasota ISD is striving to ensure seniors have a chance to be honored with graduation. Graduation was scheduled for May 29, but has been postponed till Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. Musick stated the date was chosen as the latest date possible in hopes gathering restrictions will be lifted and the graduation can be held at Rattler Stadium. Musick said if restrictions are still in place they will get creative in finding a non-traditional way to honor the senior class.

Navasota Superintendent of Operations, Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez, announced the new scoreboard at Rattler Stadium is scheduled to be delivered Friday, April 25, and installation should be complete in May. Once the scoreboard is complete, Gonzalez stated a banner honoring the NISD 2020 top ten will be hung on the scoreboard as it has been traditionally done in previous years.

Details have not been released for W.B. Bizzell Academy. Campus principal Dr. Jamie Bates stated 10-14 students will be eligible to participate in graduation.

Feeding the students

As of April 13, the Navasota ISD Child Nutrition Department has distributed 17,603 meals to students. That is an increase of 12,500 meals over the last 12 days. In the first eight days of the of the COVID-19 pandemic, NISD served 5,100 meals to students.

Navasota ISD is also partnering with Goldstar Transit who is rotating drivers utilizing five buses to deliver meals to students.

Musick stated food will continue being distributed to students Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. till noon.

Principal contracts approved

Board members unanimously approved contracts for Monica Guerrero and Elizabeth Stanley. Guerrero will be the principal at Navasota Junior High School and under contract for two-years. She began her career in education 21-years ago. She obtained her master’s degree from Sam Houston State University.

Guerrero began her teaching career as an eighthgrade Language Arts teacher in 1999.

Stanley was also promoted from within and will be an assistant principal at Navasota High School. Her contract is good for 207 days.

Board meeting online

A link to view the complete NISD board meeting from Monday, April 20, can be found at www.navasotaisd.org. Click the Departments tab, then click NISD Board of Trustees. Use the password provided to view the video.

The next NISD board meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 18. A link to that meeting can be found on the NISD website as well.