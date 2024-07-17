Report Beryl damages through iSTAT

Many people are still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, that made landfall near Matagorda July 8, as a Category 1. Accurate reporting through iSTAT helps determine which areas receive assistance. The objective of this survey is to help state and local emergency management offi cials across Texas identify and gain ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!