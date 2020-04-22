Enraged woman assaults Navasota police officer

Tricia Carroll, 36 of Navasota, was arrested after she assaulted a family member and injured a Navasota Police Officer.

Navasota Lieutenant Mike Mize stated on Monday, April 20, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Dickson Street in Navasota for reports of an assault.

Mize said upon arrival a male subject had lacerations to his head. Booking reports indicate he was allegedly struck in the head by Carroll with a weapon.

Officers located Carroll, the alleged attacker, inside the residence. After investigating Mize stated they attempted to place the suspect in custody, but she resisted, injuring an officer in the process.

Carroll was arrested and transported to CHI St. Joseph Grimes Hospital in Navasota for treatment then later booked into the Grimes County Jail. She is charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence with a Weapon, a first-degree felony and Assault on a Peace Officer, a second-degree felony.

As of 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, Carroll remained in custody and a bond had not yet been set.